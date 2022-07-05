Dr. Stacy Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Peterson, MD
Dr. Stacy Peterson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Stacy L Peterson MD818 N Emporia St Ste 305, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 745-3229
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Peterson is a wonderful Dr. Kind, compassionate &he listens. I also like that he tells you what's best for you and not what you want to hear only because he really cares. He does excellent work &has a great team. Karen Blackburn.
About Dr. Stacy Peterson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1316030638
Education & Certifications
- University Ks
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.