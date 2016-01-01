Dr. Stacy Ostapko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostapko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Ostapko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacy Ostapko, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Ostapko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Steelecroft Pediatrics13557 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 2200, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (877) 649-3346
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostapko?
About Dr. Stacy Ostapko, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1891741492
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostapko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostapko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostapko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostapko works at
Dr. Ostapko speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostapko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostapko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostapko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostapko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.