Dr. Stacy Ostapko, MD

Pediatrics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stacy Ostapko, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Ostapko works at Novant Health Steelecroft Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Steelecroft Pediatrics
    13557 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 2200, Charlotte, NC 28278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 649-3346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Fever

Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Stacy Ostapko, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1891741492
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Med School
    Internship
    • Eastern Virginia Med School
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacy Ostapko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostapko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ostapko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ostapko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ostapko works at Novant Health Steelecroft Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ostapko’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostapko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostapko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostapko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostapko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

