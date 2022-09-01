Overview

Dr. Stacy Oshry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Oshry works at Virginia Medical Alliance in Springfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.