Dr. Stacy Ong, MD
Dr. Stacy Ong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Locations
Sandeep G Mistry MD970 Hesters Crossing Rd Ste 101, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 238-0762
Lakeline12505 Hymeadow Dr Ste 2C, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 238-0762
Ascension Seton Northwest11113 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 238-0762
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is wonderful. She's the best doctor I have ever seen for urinary problems,. I can't imagine the person reviewed earlier who said she ridiculed them; she is kind, caring, thorough and clear. Also, her office staff is very good but I didn't see her in the Round Rock office. I think she mainly practices at the NAU office in North Austin on Hymeadow. I wonder if that was the problem.
About Dr. Stacy Ong, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ong has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Polyuria and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.