Dr. Stacy Mickey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa.



Dr. Mickey works at Lifetime Heart & Vascular in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.