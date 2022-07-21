Dr. Stacy McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy McClure, MD
Dr. Stacy McClure, MD is a Dermatologist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dermatology Associates of La Grange5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 430A, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (224) 351-9599
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Preferred Network Access
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.McClure is very professional and thorough yet sociable.She explained the situation and possible remedies.Very pleasant experience
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1821002692
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Rush University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Dermatology
Dr. McClure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
