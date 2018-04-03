Overview

Dr. Stacy McBroom, DO is an Urology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McBroom works at Memorial Medical Group Urology in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.