Dr. Stacy McBroom, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacy McBroom, DO is an Urology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McBroom works at
Locations
Preferred Medical Group, Opelika2770 3rd Ave Ste 240, Lake Charles, LA 70601 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
VERY UNDERSTANDING AND LISTENS WELL & WOULD RECOMEND
About Dr. Stacy McBroom, DO
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1346267077
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center
- Portsmouth Naval Med Center
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
