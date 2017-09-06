See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Menomonee Falls, WI
Dr. Stacy Lynch, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stacy Lynch, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Menomonee Falls, WI. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN

Dr. Lynch works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Menomonee Falls, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic, Sports and Spine Center
    N91 W 15750 Fls Pkwy, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 286-4762

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Stacy Lynch, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346214673
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Residency
    Internship
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacy Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lynch works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Menomonee Falls, WI. View the full address on Dr. Lynch’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

