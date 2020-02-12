Dr. Stacy Krisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Krisher, MD
Dr. Stacy Krisher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southampton, PA.
Comprehensive Breast Care Surgeons45 2nd Street Pike Ste 100, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 633-3456
Hrh Transitional Care Unit1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 633-3456
Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital3300 Tillman Dr, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 633-3456
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was very nervous at my first visit. She put me at ease from the moment she walked through the door. She is very knowledgeable, patient and willing to share her time and expertise with you. I am lucky I found her.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1023037546
Dr. Krisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krisher has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.