Overview

Dr. Stacy Krisher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southampton, PA.



Dr. Krisher works at Comprehensive Breast Care Sgn in Southampton, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA and Bensalem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.