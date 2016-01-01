Dr. Klepeiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacy Klepeiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacy Klepeiss, MD is a dermatologist in State College, PA. She currently practices at Geisinger Medical Group and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Geisinger Clinic200 Scenery Dr, State College, PA 16801 Directions (614) 231-4560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Stacy Klepeiss, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Admitting Hospitals
- Geisinger Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
