Dr. Stacy Kern, MD

Neonatal Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stacy Kern, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / DULUTH CAMPUS.

Dr. Kern works at CHILDRENS HOSPITAL AND CLINICS in Minneapolis, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Childrens Health Care
    2525 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 813-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Hernia
Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Hernia

Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Intertrigo
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Stacy Kern, MD

    Neonatal Medicine
    11 years of experience
    English
    • 1457617060
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education: UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / DULUTH CAMPUS
    Board Certifications: Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kern works at CHILDRENS HOSPITAL AND CLINICS in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Kern’s profile.

    Dr. Kern has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

