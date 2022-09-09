Dr. Stacy Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Kennedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacy Kennedy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Locations
Rowan Diagnostic Clinic PA611 MOCKSVILLE AVE, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kennedy spends time with her patients you never feel rushed. She was the one who finally gave me a diagnosis after 20 years of trying to find out what was wrong with me after being misdiagnosed and mistreated for over a year by someone else. She cares about her patients, listens to what you say, asks leading questions to find out things you may not even realize are a symptom of an illness. She works to find the right treatment for each patient. I drive almost an hour each to see her and it is absolutely worth it.
About Dr. Stacy Kennedy, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1063556496
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.