Dr. Stacy Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Jenkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacy Jenkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
-
1
Stacy Jenkins MD Plc.44555 Woodward Ave Ste 202, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 499-9390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenkins?
Doctor Jenkins delivered my daughter 22 years ago; and I also had a chance to work with her professionally as I completed my internship at her office. She is a perfectionist and very thorough!! She is a GODSEND when it comes to high risk pregnancies as well! You're blessed if you receive care from her.
About Dr. Stacy Jenkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1912014416
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.