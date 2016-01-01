See All Dermatologists in Oxford, AL
Dr. Stacy Haynes, MD

Dermatology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stacy Haynes, MD is a dermatologist in Oxford, AL. Dr. Haynes completed a residency at Lac King/drew Med Center. She currently practices at Anniston Dermatology Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anniston Dermatology Center
    1702 HILLYER ROBINSON INDUSTRIAL PKWY S, Oxford, AL 36203 (205) 988-3733
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Anniston Dermatology Center
    3825 Lorna Rd Ste 240, Hoover, AL 35244 (205) 988-3733

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Boil
Hair Loss
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Boil

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Stacy Haynes, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1952468860
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Lac King/drew Med Center
Residency

Patient Satisfaction

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

Frequently Asked Questions

