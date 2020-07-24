Dr. Stacy Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacy Gross, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-1365
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spivak Gross is an example of what a caring, kind, dedicated, compassionate Dr. Should be. She is easy to talk to, never makes you feel rushed and is willing to go out of her way to getting her patient the best care she can find for your health issues. She works great with her colleagues. Hler nurse and receptionist never make you feel like you are ignorant when you ask a question There are some awesome Drs. at Caremount, some fresh, pgood and sadly some that are in the wrong occupation. I would highly recommend Dr. Spivak Gross and her staff. L
About Dr. Stacy Gross, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1437295151
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
