Dr. Stacy Greeter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacy Greeter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.
Locations
Stacy Greeter, MD, PLLC2415 University Pkwy Ste 219, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 413-0834
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
During the past six years I have referred several patients to Dr. Greeter. Each patient has expressed to me their great satisfaction with her and her staff. Dr. Greeter is a compassionate, gifted physician, someone skilled in psychopharmacology, knowledgeable in trauma-informed-care, and personally invested in the concerns of her patients. Dr. Greeter has my highest endorsement.
About Dr. Stacy Greeter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1215257845
Education & Certifications
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Duke University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Greeter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greeter accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Greeter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greeter.
