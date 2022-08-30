Overview

Dr. Stacy Graham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Newberry County Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Graham works at Prisma Health Cardiology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.