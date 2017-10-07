Overview

Dr. Stacy Fisher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, University Of Maryland Medical Center, University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Fisher works at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, MD with other offices in Owings Mills, MD and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.