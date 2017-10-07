Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacy Fisher, MD
Dr. Stacy Fisher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, University Of Maryland Medical Center, University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Drs.espositomayer Hogan & Assic11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 103, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 997-0270
Johns Hopkins Cardiology - Columbia5450 Knoll North Dr Ste 170, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 964-5303
Owings Mills Internal Medicine Associates5 Park Center Ct Ste 200, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 654-0400
- 4 22 S Greene St Rm 33B01, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-7877
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr Fisher is brilliant, kind, caring, thorough, and insightful. She listens carefully, always giving the patient the time each one needs. Sometimes she runs a little late because of it but I don't mind waiting as I know she will not rush me to get back on schedule. Each patient receives the time and attention that they need. I trust her completely.
About Dr. Stacy Fisher, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1518960939
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
