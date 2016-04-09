Dr. Fernandez-Rodrigue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacy Fernandez-Rodrigue, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacy Fernandez-Rodrigue, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA.
Dr. Fernandez-Rodrigue works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stepg1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez-Rodrigue?
Best experience I have ever had with a MD. Never felt I was a burden, was very very professional, made me feel very comfortable and didn't treat me as a number, I never leave reviews for people as everyone has their days but I was BLOWN AWAY by the care I received from Dr. Fernandez-Rodrigue at St. Tammany Parish Hospital ER. I usually avoid this place but I would not hesitate if I knew my future issues were dealt with by her.
About Dr. Stacy Fernandez-Rodrigue, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1083997456
Education & Certifications
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez-Rodrigue accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fernandez-Rodrigue using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fernandez-Rodrigue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez-Rodrigue works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez-Rodrigue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez-Rodrigue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez-Rodrigue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez-Rodrigue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.