Overview

Dr. Stacy Brewington, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Livingston Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Albany.



Dr. Brewington works at Tennessee Heart in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Carthage, TN and Albany, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.