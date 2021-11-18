See All Family Doctors in Woodland, CA
Dr. Stacy Berrong, DO

Family Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stacy Berrong, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Berrong works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 576-8339
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 18, 2021
I had the pleasure of a video appointment with Dr Berrong in September. I had not met him in person prior to that time, although I had heard very positive reviews from some of his patients. He was kind, soft-spoken, thorough and extremely patient. He didn't rush the appointment at all and I look forward to in-person appointment with him in the future.
L Renee Scanlon — Nov 18, 2021
About Dr. Stacy Berrong, DO

  Family Medicine
  21 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  1760407787
Education & Certifications

  Department Of Family and Community, Med Uc Davis
  Department Of Family and Community Med Uc Davis
  Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stacy Berrong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Berrong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Berrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Berrong works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
