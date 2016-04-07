Dr. Stacy Bang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Bang, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacy Bang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Locations
Maryland Eye Consultants and Surgeons2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-6600
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (301) 681-6600Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
- 3 130 Park St Se, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (703) 938-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. She spent ample time with me and clearly explained everything in detail.
About Dr. Stacy Bang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1053589499
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bang has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Blepharitis and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.