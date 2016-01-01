Overview

Dr. Stacy Banerjee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Banerjee works at Dr Stacy Banerjee, MD in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.