Overview

Dr. Stacie McMurtry, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Highland Park Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. McMurtry works at Allergy & Asthma Consultants, Ltd in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.