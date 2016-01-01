Dr. Maurer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stacie Maurer, MD
Dr. Stacie Maurer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
I am retired10400 NE 4th St Ste 2250, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (888) 201-1937
Google Wellness Center747 6TH ST S, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 739-5611
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Stacie Maurer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
