Dr. Stacie Lauro, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacie Lauro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4320 W El Prado Blvd Ste 20, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 215-5197
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've never given a review of anything,but this is why now. I worked at Tampa general hospital for over 5 years ,ICU,Rehab ,Helped with psych. codes, etc. my daughter is Schizo-affective ,15 times backer act, this time she wasn't going, I needed a Dr. to see her and then the police would baker act her,Dr. Lauro drove to my daughters apt. ,met with police and got her to the hospital., in this day and age that doesn't happen, Above the call of duty.a blessing!!!! Bruce Stemler
About Dr. Stacie Lauro, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
