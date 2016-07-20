Overview

Dr. Stacie Lauro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.