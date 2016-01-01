Overview

Dr. Stacie Gump, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Gump works at Camden Clark Medical Center Patriot Point in Parkersburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.