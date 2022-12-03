Overview

Dr. Stacie Griemsman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Griemsman works at Champaign Dental Group in East Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.