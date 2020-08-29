See All Neurologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Stacie Daniels, MD

Neurology
2 (8)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stacie Daniels, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1884 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 554-0171
  2. 2
    Walnut Creek Office
    710 S Broadway Ste 212, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 388-9800
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Sudoscan
Wada Test
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stacie Daniels, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295846822
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

