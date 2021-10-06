Dr. Stacie Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacie Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacie Clark, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester Hills, MI.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Paint Creek Obstetrics & Gynecology PC6700 N Rochester Rd Ste 112, Rochester Hills, MI 48306 Directions (248) 650-1510Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
What a splendid experience! Dr. Clark is thorough, incredibly professional, compassionate, and outstanding in her practice. We've been looking for a long time for such a marvelous dermatologist!
About Dr. Stacie Clark, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
