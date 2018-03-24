See All Family Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Stacie Beck, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Beck works at Community Healthcare Downtown in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ratings & Reviews

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Stacie Beck, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1235369422
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Beck works at Community Healthcare Downtown in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Beck’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

