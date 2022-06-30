Dr. Stacie Beasley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beasley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacie Beasley, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stacie Beasley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Beasley works at
Locations
-
1
Springfield Dental Care3820 Wabash Ave, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 335-6774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beasley?
Dr. Beasley is caring and thorough. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Stacie Beasley, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1235410028
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beasley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beasley accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Beasley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Beasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beasley works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Beasley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beasley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.