Dr. Stacia Sailer, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Stacia Sailer, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacia Sailer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Northborough, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Sailer works at
Locations
UMass Memorial Health at Northborough Crossing333 SW Cutoff, Northborough, MA 01532 Directions (774) 570-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Sailer for over five years now and has always spent as much time as needed to answer all my questions which today is very rare. And when she says she is going to follow up on an issue she goes above and beyond every time. She is definitely one of few that genuinely cares about her patients.
About Dr. Stacia Sailer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1295719581
Education & Certifications
- Brigham&Womens Hosp/Beth Is
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sailer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sailer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sailer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sailer has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sailer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sailer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sailer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sailer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sailer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.