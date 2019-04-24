Dr. Stacia Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacia Miles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacia Miles, MD is a Dermatologist in West Lake Hills, TX. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Miles works at
Locations
-
1
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Westlake1250 S Capital of Texas Hwy Bldg 3 Fl 1, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 334-2401
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miles?
An outstanding physician with extensive medical knowledge and a caring perception.
About Dr. Stacia Miles, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1588614929
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Department of Dermatology
- University Hospital Department of Internal Medicine | University Hospital Department of Dermatology
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles works at
Dr. Miles has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.