Dr. Staci McHale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Staci McHale, MD
Overview
Dr. Staci McHale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Reading Hospital|Reading Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. McHale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Beginnings OB-GYN8850 W Sunset Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 805-4338Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McHale?
I love visiting Staci! I've referred a number of friends to her. Staci makes you feel like you are really listened too, and she does everything to make you comfortable during the exam and talk you through everything. I absolutely love visiting her, as much as anyone can love going to a Gyno. Regardless, Staci is professional, friendly, kind, knowledgeable, and make sure you understand what is going on.
About Dr. Staci McHale, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1033328323
Education & Certifications
- Reading Hospital|Reading Hospital and Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McHale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McHale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McHale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McHale works at
Dr. McHale has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McHale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. McHale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.