Overview

Dr. Staci McHale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Reading Hospital|Reading Hospital and Medical Center



Dr. McHale works at New Beginnings OB/GYN in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.