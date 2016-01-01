Dr. Staci Kallish, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Staci Kallish, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Staci Kallish, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Kallish works at
Locations
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-4740
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Staci Kallish, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1811152796
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kallish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallish. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.