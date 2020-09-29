Dr. Staci Hopkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Staci Hopkins, MD
Dr. Staci Hopkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Oakland Macomb OBGYN PC1701 South Blvd E Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 997-5805
Oakland Macomb OBGYN36555 26 Mile Rd Ste 2000, Lenox, MI 48048 Directions (248) 997-5805
Oakland Macomb Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C.4550 Investment Dr Ste 200, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 997-5805
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. I have been going to Dr. Hopkins since I was 19 and she is so great. She is so kind and caring and explains everything. Additional positive she even knows and works with women who are pregnant dealing with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome so I will be going to see her when I'm pregnant and I know she'll take care of me. Explained everything she was doing
Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopkins has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.