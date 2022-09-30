See All Plastic Surgeons in Killeen, TX
Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Killeen, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.

They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    3106 S W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX 76542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 354-1283
  2. 2
    Scarlet Surgical Pllc
    351 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 204, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 354-1283

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hix-Hernandez?

    Sep 30, 2022
    In 2021 I had extra skin removed from a weight loss, and I went to Beleza Cedar Park clinic. I will recommend Staci Hix-Hernandez to anyone. It is October 2022, and I'm about to have another skin removal from weight loss. They took the time to listen to my concerns. I'm over 50 yrs old, so I had a lot of worries; both consulted with Dr. Hix and explained everything to me; they understood the problems and helped me with my new journey outstanding, Thank you, Dr.Hix & Stuff
    — Sep 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hix-Hernandez to family and friends

    Dr. Hix-Hernandez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hix-Hernandez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD.

    About Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689849812
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hix-Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hix-Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hix-Hernandez has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hix-Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hix-Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hix-Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hix-Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hix-Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.