Dr. Graf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staci Graf, MD
Dr. Staci Graf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Plainfield16615 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (877) 596-7410
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1548585128
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
