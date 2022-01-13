Overview

Dr. Staci Beamer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Beamer works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance and Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

