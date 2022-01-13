See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Staci Beamer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Beamer works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance and Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jan 13, 2022
Dr. Beamer is amazing! She has taken great care of me two times now for tumors on my lung and I would not go to anyone else. She is compassionate and understanding. She empathizes with what you are going through and genuinely cares. She is quick to respond to questions and concerns and her supporting staff is just as amazing.
  Cardiothoracic Surgery
  9 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1477714608
  UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
  UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
  UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
  Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
  Mayo Clinic Hospital

Dr. Staci Beamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Beamer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Beamer works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ.

Dr. Beamer has seen patients for Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance and Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection, and more.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beamer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

