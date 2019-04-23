Dr. Stacey Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacey Weinstein, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Locations
Evaluation and Treatment Medical Pediatrics Care1245 16th St Ste 125, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 878-6146
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstein?
Dr. Weinstein is great! She gives you her complete focus and doesn't rush through the appointment at all. She asks a lot of thorough questions to make sure your complete health is attended to, and makes necessary recommendations as needed. She's friendly, approachable, and knowledgeable. Also, she never hesitated to give me specialist referrals when I was on an HMO plan. What initially drew me to her was her outstanding credentials and double-major in medieval studies (literature). She's very well-rounded.
About Dr. Stacey Weinstein, MD
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1508141359
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- UCLA
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weinstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.