Overview

Dr. Stacy Townsend, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springville, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Utah School Of Medicine



Dr. Townsend works at Hobble Creek Medical Clinic in Springville, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.