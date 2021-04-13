Overview

Dr. Stacey Stefansky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Stefansky works at Nationwide Foot & Ankle Care in Livonia, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Commerce Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.