Dr. Stacey Stefansky, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stacey Stefansky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Stefansky works at Nationwide Foot & Ankle Care in Livonia, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Commerce Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nationwide Foot & Ankle Care
    10986 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 261-3400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sore Feet Podiatry
    32432 WOODWARD AVE, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 549-3338
  3. 3
    Maple Park Podiatry
    1001 Welch Rd, Commerce Township, MI 48390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 956-0177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 13, 2021
    Absolutely incredible. Her knowledge and professionalism is outstanding.
    Ron LaRose — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Stacey Stefansky, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053399949
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacey Stefansky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stefansky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stefansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stefansky has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stefansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefansky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefansky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

