Dr. Stacey Stefansky, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stacey Stefansky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Nationwide Foot & Ankle Care10986 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48150 Directions (734) 261-3400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Sore Feet Podiatry32432 WOODWARD AVE, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 549-3338
Maple Park Podiatry1001 Welch Rd, Commerce Township, MI 48390 Directions (248) 956-0177
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely incredible. Her knowledge and professionalism is outstanding.
About Dr. Stacey Stefansky, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053399949
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Michigan State University
