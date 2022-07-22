See All Neurologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Stacey Steeves, MD

Neurology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stacey Steeves, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Steeves works at Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockwood Clinic
    400 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 838-2531
  2. 2
    Valley Neurology Pllc
    11917 E Broadway Ave Ste 201, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 676-3876
  3. 3
    Rockwood Inland Heart & Vascular Center
    910 W 5th Ave Ste 1000, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 342-3200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 22, 2022
    I have spent years with Dr Steeves and have always found him to be patient and great with new ideas.
    Bobbi — Jul 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Stacey Steeves, MD
    About Dr. Stacey Steeves, MD

    • Neurology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457562233
    Education & Certifications

    • West Virginia University
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacey Steeves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steeves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steeves has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steeves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Steeves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steeves.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.