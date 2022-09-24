See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Stacey South, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stacey South, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. South works at Stacey South, MD in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stacey South, MD
    3425 University Pkwy Unit 102, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse

Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Getting referred to a gynecological oncologist is stressful, but Dr. South eased my concerns. She had profound knowledge of the procedures, with a calming bedside manner to present options and ways forward. The best part is she answered ALL my questions, her willingness to take the time to address everything on my mind and not making my husband and I feel rushed cannot be overstated. Her surgery team were professional, very communicative and reassuring on the day of surgery. Dr. South was there when I woke up and immediately informed my husband of the progress and projected outcomes. I could not have been in better hands.
    Renee Gonzales — Sep 24, 2022
    About Dr. Stacey South, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • 1336368547
    Education & Certifications

    • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Stritch School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacey South, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. South is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. South has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. South has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. South has seen patients for Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. South on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. South. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. South.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. South, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. South appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

