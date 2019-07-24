Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacey Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacey Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Stacey L. Smith, MD4660 Maryland Ave Ste 250, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 361-8566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I had to see Dr Smith for Work Comp. She couldn’t have been nicer or more understanding about my injuries. I read many negative reviews on her before my appointment. Those reviews didn’t reflect the Dr I saw. She was not only concerned about my physical injuries, but also my mental state. She gets 5 out of 5 from me.
About Dr. Stacey Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1659485530
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.