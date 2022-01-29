See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Denville, NJ
Dr. Stacey Siegel, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stacey Siegel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Dr. Siegel works at Joseph K Siegel MD PA in Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Atrophic Vaginitis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph K. Siegel M.d. P.A.
    16 Pocono Rd Ste 107, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 586-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Pap Smear
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 29, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Stacey Siegel for many years, and love her and the staff. Was there in May 2021 and she told me she is retiring. Too bad.
    Carol — Jan 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Stacey Siegel, DO
    About Dr. Stacey Siegel, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578504890
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacey Siegel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siegel works at Joseph K Siegel MD PA in Denville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Siegel’s profile.

    Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Pap Smear, Atrophic Vaginitis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

