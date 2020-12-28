Dr. Stacey Sensor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sensor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Sensor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacey Sensor, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their residency with Metropolitan Hospital In Grand Rapids
Dr. Sensor works at
Locations
-
1
Celebration Obstetrics and Gynecology410 Celebration Pl Ste 208, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 566-2229
-
2
Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital1100 E Michigan Ave, Grayling, MI 49738 Directions (989) 348-0415
-
3
Gaylord Obstetrics & Gynecology. P.c.829 N Center Ave Ste 200, Gaylord, MI 49735 Directions (407) 333-1616
-
4
Practice1071 S Sun Dr Ste 1043, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sensor?
Dr. Sensor delivered my son in the beginning of the pandemic. I was induced due to pre-eclampsia and HELPP syndrome at 37 weeks. It was a terrifying time for me and not only did she keep me feeling safe, but she made sure I had a smooth delivery and my sweet boy was safe. She is a wonderful doctor that is down to earth, relatable, and has great bedside manner. I can’t recommend her enough!!
About Dr. Stacey Sensor, DO
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- English
- 1588658579
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital In Grand Rapids
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sensor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sensor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sensor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sensor works at
Dr. Sensor has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sensor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sensor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sensor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sensor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sensor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.