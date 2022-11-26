Overview

Dr. Stacey Rogers, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U of VT and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at Virginia Oncology Associates in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.