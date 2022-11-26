Dr. Stacey Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacey Rogers, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U of VT and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Oncology Associates744 Battlefield Blvd N Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 549-4403
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
A life saver. The best.
About Dr. Stacey Rogers, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760487318
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Naval Medical Center
- U of VT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.