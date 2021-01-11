Overview

Dr. Stacey Rifkin-Zenenberg, DO is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.